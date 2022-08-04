Wealth Management Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Price Performance

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.