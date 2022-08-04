Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 5,864 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 192,605 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $4,335,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 286,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 278.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 128,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

