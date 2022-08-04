Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 45,599 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,599 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.