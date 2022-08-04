Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 302 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.