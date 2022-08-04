Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 27,169 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

