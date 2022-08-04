Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $310,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

