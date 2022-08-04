Wealth Management Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,507,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.