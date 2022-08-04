Wealth Management Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $93.64.

