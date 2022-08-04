Wealth Management Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,938,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,956,000 after purchasing an additional 629,220 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

