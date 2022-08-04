Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.75. 47,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

