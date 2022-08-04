Warp Finance Reaches Market Cap of $185,131.19 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $185,131.19 and $111,451.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.61 or 0.00171741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

