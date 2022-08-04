Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,467,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $357.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.