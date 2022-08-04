Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
VNO stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,204. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.