Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,204. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

