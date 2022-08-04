Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($180.41) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($178.35) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($317.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €2.96 ($3.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching €144.48 ($148.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a one year high of €210.10 ($216.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

