Vittal Vasista Sells 2,400 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $33.99 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

