Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Up 11.1 %

VRT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 348,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,839. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 454,546 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 173.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 635,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 403,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

