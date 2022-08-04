VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,376 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.70.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

