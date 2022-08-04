VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Price Performance
VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
