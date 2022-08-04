VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Price Performance

VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

