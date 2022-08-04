Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of VTWV opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a twelve month low of $117.21 and a twelve month high of $156.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.