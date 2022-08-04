Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VTWV opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a twelve month low of $117.21 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,915.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

