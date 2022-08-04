Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

