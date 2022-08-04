Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Tectonic Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.38. 7,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,043. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

