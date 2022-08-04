Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lowered by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.63. 2,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,479. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

