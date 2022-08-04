Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.92. 22,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,361. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

