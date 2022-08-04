Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,433. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.78.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

