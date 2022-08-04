Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.15 EPS.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

