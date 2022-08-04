Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Invests $11.97 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 443,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,000. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

CTRA stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 256,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,639. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

