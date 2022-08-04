Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15.
About Valley National Bancorp
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.