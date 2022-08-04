Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.