Vai (VAI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,999.00

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.61 million and approximately $7,999.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

