UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5-$48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.42 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of USER stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

