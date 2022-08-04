Upland Software’s (UPLD) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

UPLD stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $373.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Upland Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

