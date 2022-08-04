Upland Software’s (UPLD) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Upland Software Stock Up 3.6 %
UPLD stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $373.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Upland Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
