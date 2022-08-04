United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

United States Antimony Stock Down 3.6 %

UAMY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 174,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,064. The company has a market cap of $48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at $44,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.