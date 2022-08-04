Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $34,067.67 on Exchanges

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $411.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $34,067.67 or 1.50844585 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

