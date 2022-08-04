Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

