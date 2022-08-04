Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 255.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 205,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $78,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

