Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 374,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

