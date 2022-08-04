UBS Group Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $18.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,779. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $2,705,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.