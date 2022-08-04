UBS Group Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CL opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

