Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 61,931,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,769,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

