Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

