Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $14,645,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $12,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 238.24, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

