Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Financial Analysis

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tufin Software Technologies and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20 IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.44%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Tufin Software Technologies.

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -35.32% -74.27% -26.14% IonQ N/A -10.75% -8.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 4.11 -$36.93 million ($1.09) -11.37 IonQ $2.10 million 556.68 -$106.19 million N/A N/A

Tufin Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Risk & Volatility

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ beats Tufin Software Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

