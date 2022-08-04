Truist Financial Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $85.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. 41,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

