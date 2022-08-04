TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,230 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

KO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

