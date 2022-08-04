TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

