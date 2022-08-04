TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.08 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 69,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

