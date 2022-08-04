TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,328. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

