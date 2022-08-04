Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 318,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,984,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

