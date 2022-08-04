Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

AXP stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.87. 107,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

