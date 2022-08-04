Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $463.49. 37,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,516. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

