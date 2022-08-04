Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $69.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.18% from the stock’s previous close.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

TNL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 8,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,415. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after buying an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after buying an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

